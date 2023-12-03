CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.87. 16,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.