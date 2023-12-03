Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,929. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

