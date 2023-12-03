CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$58.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.77.

TSE:BNS opened at C$61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

