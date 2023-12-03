Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ADM opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

