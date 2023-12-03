Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Antero Resources by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 1,197,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AR opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

