Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11,377.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 72,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.