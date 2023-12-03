Cibc World Market Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 3.2 %

CLH stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.97. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.