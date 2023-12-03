Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.