Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 156.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. CIBC lifted their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Methanex stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

