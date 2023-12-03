Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alcoa worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSE AA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

