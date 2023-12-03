Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuvei worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 824,991 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,091,000 after acquiring an additional 309,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Nuvei Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -500.00%.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

