Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

