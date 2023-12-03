Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,807,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

