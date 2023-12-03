Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

