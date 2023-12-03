Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 687,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,936,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after buying an additional 60,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

