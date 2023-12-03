Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 141 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $341.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.47. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.74 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

