Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,244 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SSR Mining worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $7,683,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 165,256 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $11.99 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

