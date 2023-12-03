Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.