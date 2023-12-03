Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

Shares of COYJF stock remained flat at C$6.02 on Friday. Citycon Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.02.

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

