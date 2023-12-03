Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

