CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 22,756,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,280,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

