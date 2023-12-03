Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE traded down $7.94 on Friday, reaching $726.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $664.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $470.00 and a 52 week high of $745.53.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.