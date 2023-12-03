Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.50 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,359,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.