Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 667.5 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Cochlear stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.44. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.11. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $180.44.
Cochlear Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.