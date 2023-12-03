Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 667.5 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Cochlear stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.44. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.11. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $180.44.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

