Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 777,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,064. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Codexis

Institutional Trading of Codexis

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,484 shares of company stock valued at $55,403. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,631,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 349,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

