Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JVA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 26,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

