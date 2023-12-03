Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Down 10.1% in November

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cognex Stock Up 1.9 %

CGNX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 1,373,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

