Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 296,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 70,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
