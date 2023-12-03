Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 155,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,629. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

