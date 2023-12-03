Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 19,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at Coherus BioSciences

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,041,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,699. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.