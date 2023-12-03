Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,292 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Colliers International Group worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.36. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

