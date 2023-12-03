Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in November

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $42.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Colruyt Group has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

About Colruyt Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.