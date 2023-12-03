Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in November

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $42.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Colruyt Group has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.
About Colruyt Group
