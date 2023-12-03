Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Comfort Systems USA worth $42,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $2,159,737. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.61. The stock had a trading volume of 284,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,018. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

