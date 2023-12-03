Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $196.61. The stock had a trading volume of 284,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.17. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $2,159,737. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

