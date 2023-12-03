Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 501,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

