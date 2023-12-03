Comparing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) & The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deep Yellow and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 1.05 $1.82 billion $7.29 10.67

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 7 7 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deep Yellow and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $85.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 9.62% 19.05% 3.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers managed mutual funds across various asset classes; and exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers, as well as investment management, distribution, and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

