Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 68.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 49.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,615. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

