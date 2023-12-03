Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI remained flat at $4.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

