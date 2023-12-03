Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 25,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $7,735,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,682 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,527. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,548. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.