Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 25,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $7,735,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,682 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,527. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
