Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 611,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 250,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $366.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 43.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 245.1% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.