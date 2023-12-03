Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 533,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

