Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,601. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

