Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 332,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 811,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.78. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

