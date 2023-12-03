Contrasting First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Business Financial Services and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 17.84% 14.49% 1.17% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 1.98 $40.86 million $4.38 8.22 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. First Business Financial Services pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats First Business Financial Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. It offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

