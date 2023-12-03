Contrasting International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $560.95 million 1.23 -$68.87 million ($1.38) -9.14

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Monetary Systems and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.88%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet -13.35% -29.48% -20.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

(Get Free Report)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.