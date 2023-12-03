Contrasting New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital 21.51% 17.01% 3.00%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 1.08 $954.52 million $1.45 7.28

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Rithm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Rithm Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rithm Capital has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Rithm Capital pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

