Contrasting Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Profound Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.95%.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 34.93 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -7.85 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.