Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $375.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.80.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $341.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $303.74 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 32,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.