Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,210.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $11.03 during midday trading on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

