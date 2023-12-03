Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 599,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

CSAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,134. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

CSAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

